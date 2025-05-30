CM inaugurates center of excellence for early childhood education

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Thursday inaugurated Pakistan’s first centre of excellence for early childhood education named after Nawaz Sharif.

‘The Nawaz Sharif Center of Excellence for Early Childhood Education’ (NSCoE) outfitted with vibrant classrooms, modern teaching methods, a gymnasium, a swimming pool, and an art and drawing centre, aims to provide free, high-quality education to young children, rivaling top private institutions.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz rang the preschool bell for the official launch of ‘state-of-the-art’ Nawaz Sharif Center of Excellence for Early Childhood Education.

Among the first to enroll was Muhammad Yusuf, the young son of Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat, who became the first provincial minister to admit his child to a government-run school.

The chief minister personally toured the facility, inspecting every classroom, the art and drawing centre, the gymnasium, and the swimming pool. She issued strict instructions to trainers to ensure the children’s safety in these areas. She also reviewed the washrooms, emphasizing the importance of maintaining cleanliness.

Maryam Nawaz distributed gifts, sat on the classroom carpet with the students, and even sang a traffic signal song with them. Parents praised her initiative, with one noting.

She said said that there was no institution like the Early Childhood Education Centre in Pakistan, where young children receive free education.

Separately, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz on Thursday directed that the price of roti be revised following the newly reduced flour rates. Chairing a high-level meeting on commodity prices, the Punjab CM ordered the Price Control Department to take immediate steps to revise roti rates.

Decline in flour prices must directly benefit the public through a corresponding reduction in roti prices, she added.

Maryam Nawaz also directed for strict monitoring of the prices of chicken, vegetables, and lentils, underlining the impact of inflation on lower-income families.

“The child of a poor household used to afford chicken at least once a week – with soaring prices, even that has become impossible. I will not tolerate this,” the Chief Minister said in Lahore.

Punjab CM reaffirmed her commitment to bringing roti prices to a historic low and stressed that the relief from flour price cuts should be tangibly reflected in the daily lives of the underprivileged.

Last month, the Karachi administration announced new prices of wheat flour (Atta) in the city.

According to a notification issued by Commissioner Karachi, the wholesale market price of fine wheat flour was fixed at Rs 78 per kilogram (kg) while it will be available at Rs 90 per kg in the retail market. Similarly, the price of chakki flour was fixed at Rs 90 per kilogram after a reduction of Rs 10.