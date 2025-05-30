Netanyahu accepts new truce plan as hopes rise for Gaza hostage deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly agreed to a new ceasefire proposal for Gaza, presented by US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff. The development marks a potential breakthrough in efforts to halt the months-long conflict and secure the release of remaining hostages held by Hamas.

According to Israeli state broadcaster Kan, Netanyahu conveyed his government’s acceptance of the US-brokered proposal during a closed-door meeting with families of hostages, some of whom are believed to be deceased. The Prime Minister’s Office has not yet issued an official statement.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian militant group Hamas confirmed that it had received the proposal through mediators and is currently reviewing its contents.

Citing senior Israeli officials, Kan reported that the proposal outlines a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza in exchange for the release of 10 living hostages and the remains of 18 others, to be carried out in two phases. In return, Israel would release 1,236 Palestinian detainees, including the bodies of 180 Palestinians.

Notably, the agreement does not require Israel to permanently end its ongoing military campaign in Gaza but commits both parties to begin negotiations for a long-term truce. The United States, Egypt, and Qatar would act as guarantors of the proposed agreement.