Multiple weather systems to impact country, NDMA issues advisory

The National Emergencies Operations Centre (NEOC) of NDMA has issued an urgent weather advisory regarding the presence of at least five active weather systems currently affecting various regions of the country. These systems are bringing thunderstorms, gusty winds, hailstorms, and heavy rainfall to different areas, with particular concern for Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

According to NEOC, two major weather systems are merging towards the twin cities, where wind gusts and intense rainfall are expected between 6 pm and 11 pm today. Scattered hailstorms, windstorms, and heavy rain are also anticipated in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), North Punjab, and South Eastern Punjab.

In Southern Punjab, a slow-moving system is active over the Rohi area of Rahim Yar Khan. This system is gradually extending towards Rahim Yar Khan city, Sadiqabad, and Minthar, bringing light to moderate rainfall.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an active weather system stretches from Peshawar to Parachinar, featuring thunderstorms, gusty winds, and heavy rain. This system is expected to affect Peshawar, Darra Adam Khel, and surrounding areas. Azad Jammu and Kashmir is also under the influence of an active weather system extending from Muzaffarabad into the Neelum Valley, bringing rainfall and potential storm activity.

NDMA urges all provincial and district authorities to ensure emergency preparedness, remain vigilant, and coordinate with local response units for timely action. The Authority will continue to monitor the evolving situation and provide timely updates.

NDMA advises public to avoid unnecessary travel, especially in hilly and flood-prone areas, secure weak structures, trees, power lines, and solar panels, Park vehicles in secure and covered location, farmers should take precautions to protect standing crops from potential hailstorms and gusty winds, travelers and tourists should exercise caution during outdoor and mountain excursions. To stay informed about the latest weather updates before traveling, download and use the “Pak NDMA Disaster Alert” App.