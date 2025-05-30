China says willing to continue role in achieving durable ceasefire between India-Pakistan

China is ready to continue its constructive role in achieving a comprehensive ceasefire between India and Pakistan and preserving regional peace, Senior Colonel Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for China’s Ministry of National Defense said on Thursday. “I want to emphasize again that India and Pakistan are neighbors that cannot move from each other, and we hope the two sides will maintain calm and retrain and avoid actions that might further complicate the situation,” he said during a regular briefing held here. “The Chinese side is ready to continue our constructive role in achieving a comprehensive ceasefire and regional peace,” he added. Responding to another question, the spokesperson reiterated that Pakistan and India are neighbors that cannot move away from each other. “We call the parties to maintain calm and restraints.” “The Chinese side is willing to continue our constructive role in achieving a comprehensive and Â lasting ceasefire and preserving regional peace,” he added.