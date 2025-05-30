Pakistan’s liquid foreign reserves surge to $16.64bn

The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 16,636.7 million as of May 23 while the reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan increased to $ 11,516 million. “During the week ended on 23-May-2025, SBP reserves increased by US$ 70 million to US$ 11,516.0 million,” the central bank Thursday reported in its weekly statement on liquid foreign reserves position. Meanwhile, the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks recorded as $ 5,120.7 million, as per forex breakup for the period under review. Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on May 16, 2025, were $ 16,648.5 million. Among them the central bank held foreign reserves recorded as $ 11,446.5 million while the commercial banks held reserves of $ 5,202 million.