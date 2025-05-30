PTCL partners with NETS International

We’re glad to announce that Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) Group, consisting of PTCL and Ufone 4G, has joined forces with NETS International to modernize our IT Core Routing Platforms by deploying a state-of-the-art Cisco IT Core Routing Solution.

This strategic initiative underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering superior IT services by leveraging the latest advancements in network infrastructure.

The deployment of Cisco’s industry-leading routing technology will bring transformative benefits with significant impact on our operations. With advanced data processing capabilities and reduced latency, users can enjoy a seamless digital experience that enhances overall satisfaction.

The collaboration will seamlessly integrate with PTCL and Ufone 4G’s existing Cisco ACI-based Software-Defined Networking (SDN) infrastructure, optimizing network efficiency and operational agility. Additionally, our customers will benefit from enhanced service reliability, resulting in smooth streaming and gaming experiences.

Together, we are excited to embark on this journey that will keep PTCL Group at the forefront of the telecommunication sector, providing our customers with cutting-edge connectivity.

Mr. Jafar Khalid, GCTIO of PTCL and Ufone, emphasized the importance of this initiative: “This modernization project reflects our relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence. By deploying state-of-the-art Cisco routing solutions, we are enhancing our network’s efficiency and ensuring a superior digital experience for our customers.”

Mr. Jahangir Ahmad, MD of NETS International, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership: “We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with PTCL and Ufone. This project is a major milestone, and we are confident that the new Cisco Core Routing Platform will redefine network performance and reliability.”

Muhammad Nadeem, CEO of NETS International, underscored the significance of the initiative: “The IT Core Routers Tech Refresh & Modernization project is a game-changer for PTCL and Ufone. Our expertise, combined with Cisco’s world-class technology, will establish new benchmarks in Pakistan’s telecommunications & IT sector.”