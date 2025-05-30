CISSS commemorates Youm-e-Takbeer

To commemorate Youm e Takbeer, Center for International Strategic Studies Sindh (CISSS) organised a seminar/webinar titled “Pakistan’s Pursuit of Credible Deterrence and Sustainable Development” at Karachi.

The seminar aimed at enhancing knowledge of participants through discourse with distinguished speakers which included Ambassador (R) Qazi Khalilulluah ED CISSS, Mrs. Erum Tanveer DGPR PID, Ambassador (Retd) Naghmanan Hashmi and Brig(Retd) Dr. Zahid Kazmi.

Addressing the seminar, Mr. Qazi Khalilullah said that since inception Pakistan was facing existential threat from India and after 1971 nuclear explosion by India, Pakistan had no other choice but to balance the threat. “Thanks to Almighty Allah, Pakistan successfully conducted its nuclear test and India was paid back in the same coin”, he added.

Talking about the Indian Diplomatic debacle, he explained that Global community is not buying Indian narrative as India could not provide a single piece of evidence to substantiate its accusations against Pakistan in Pahalgam incident. “Moreover, owing to its jingoistic ventures and hate against its minorities, Indian accusations are not being taken seriously by it’s western masters”, he added further.

Speaking about role of Pakistan and Indian media during the operation Bunyan Marsoos, Ms Erum Tanveer said that Indian media made a mockery of themselves and the entire Indian nation with their fake news, false narrative and misinformation. “On the other hand, Pakistan was commended for its responsible reporting, calculated response and adherence to the facts”, she continued.

She further said that Pakistan’s Civilian and military leadership was not only fighting on the frontfood against Indian aggression on borders but was also fighting fake news and misinformation warfare spread by enemy and emerged victorious on both fronts.

Speaking about Deterrence and Power Balance in SouthAsia, Brigadier (R) Dr. Zahid Kazmi said that operation Sindoor was based on a false narrative of aggression which was adequately addressed by the Pakistan through calibrated action and responsible use of force.

He further said that Pakistan’s Armed Forces and leadership should rightly be praised for restoring balance of power, revalidating conventional deterrence, ensuring doctrine and controlling narrative. “Pakistan restores balance when India tries to sabotage regional peace because future of Pakistan is not coerced but chosen”, he added.

Discussing the shift of power from West to East, reflected in current Indo-Pak war, Ambassador (R) Naghmana said that India represent declining Western powers because 21st Century belongs to China. “India is merely a pawn of the West in this new great game as it was not targeting CPEC but it was targeting rise of China as a super power”, she held.

The session concluded with insightful questions and comments from participants and speakers.