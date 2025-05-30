PMAS AAUR media director obtains PhD degree

Dr. Nadeem Ahmad Malik, a grade 20 Director DITS and Director Media of Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi, has obtained a PhD degree in Computer Sciences Area of Research Artificial Intelligence. Dr. Nadeem Ahmad Malik started his professional career in 1999 as an IT expert at Radio Pakistan, while in 2005 he was appointed as a software developer at Arid University. He is now serving as Director DITS and Principal Officer Public Relations and Publications at Arid University.

During his professional services, he was awarded certificates of appreciation by Radio Pakistan and the university on various occasions. Dr. Nadeem Malik has attributed his success to the prayers of his parents and family members and the hard work of his teachers, while expressing special gratitude to the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman, and attributed his increase in academic ability to the full encouragement and compassion of the Vice Chancellor.