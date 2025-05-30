Open house and job fair organized at CUI, Wah Campus

COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI), Wah Campus, organized an Open House and Job Fair on Thursday, May 29, 2025, for the graduating students of the Spring Semester 2025. A total of 303 graduating students from the Departments of Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, and Management Sciences showcased 125 Final Year Projects (FYPs), demonstrating their professional skills and industry-ready expertise. Representatives from over 85 companies evaluated projects, conducted interviews, and shortlisted students for job placements and internships.

Prof. Dr. Ehsan Ullah Munir, along with Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Bhatti, In-Charge of the Career Development Center (CDC), warmly welcomed industry representatives, the chief guest, guests of honor, evaluators, and students to the event. Dr. Bhatti also briefed the audience about the role of the CDC and the significance of the Open House and Job Fair.

Mr. Muhammad Rafay Hassan Khan, an alumnus of the Department of Management Sciences, shared his success story, encouraging students to showcase their talent and seize internship and job opportunities. Mr. Muhammad Talah, an alumnus of the Department of Computer Science, also reflected on his professional journey and offered his support to CUI Wah faculty for joint research initiatives aimed at bridging the gap between academia and industry, while helping students become internationally employable.

The event was graced by Engr. Dr. Ajaz Bashir Junja from Pakistan Ordnance Factories, Wah Cantt, and a member of the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), who attended as the Chief Guest. He emphasized the importance of PEC’s fully funded internship programs and stressed the need for curriculum development through industry-academia collaboration.

Brig (R) Abdul Naeem Bhatti from Wah Industries Limited (WIL) was the Guest of Honor. He shared life lessons with the graduating students, underscored the value of understanding the Quran, imparted moral guidance, and motivated students to pursue purposeful futures.

Both the Chief Guest and Guest of Honor appreciated the university’s efforts in organizing an event that enables graduates to showcase their skills and engage directly with industry professionals. They also highlighted the critical importance of fostering strong industry-academia partnerships to prepare students for the evolving demands of the job market.

Several participating companies offered internships and employment opportunities to students during the event.

The event concluded with the distribution of certificates to the winning FYP teams, followed by a vote of thanks from Prof. Dr. Ehsan Ullah Munir, who emphasized the exceptional talent at the campus and encouraged industry leaders to harness the potential of CUI Wah graduates for national and industrial development.