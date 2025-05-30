Air University hosts moot on Marka-e-Haq: Pakistan’s Responsible Statecraft’

Air University’s Faculty of Aerospace and Strategic Studies (FASS) hosted a timely and high-level national conference titled “Marka-e-Haq: Pakistan’s Responsible Statecraft” on May 29, 2025. The conference arrives in the aftermath of the recent regional crisis, during which Pakistan’s diplomatic maturity, legal foresight, and strategic restraint as well as upholding of deterrence emerged as defining features of its response. Anchored in the evolving security environment of South Asia, the event examined how Pakistan’s conduct has reshaped the regional equilibrium and reinforced its image as a responsible power and stabilizing force.

The conference featured a distinguished keynote address by Air Chief Marshal (Retd.) Sohail Aman, former Chief of Air Staff of the Pakistan Air Force, reflected on Pakistan’s institutional strength and strategic preparedness. Drawing on his decades of leadership and operational experience, ACM Aman offered insights into how foresight, modernization, and coherence in national institutions underpin effective statecraft in times of tension.

Among the high-level speakers, Ambassador Masood Khan spoke on the internationalisation of the Kashmir dispute and how global legal forums and advocacy have renewed relevance while Ambassador Masood Khalid explored the growing role of external powers in shaping regional trajectories. Legal and strategic issues were explored by Mr. Ahmer Bilal Soofi, who presented on the legal and geopolitical future of the Indus Waters Treaty, and Dr. Adil Sultan, evaluated Pakistan’s strategic and deterrence posture and military signaling during the crisis. The conference also featured a unique addition, a Young Voices Panel in which undergraduate students of BS International Relations of FASS presented their remarks on the role of media, AI, Deepfakes, linguistics on deterrence, crisis escalation and diplomacy.