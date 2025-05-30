PIA launches direct flights from Dubai to Skardu

The successful re-launch of direct Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights from Dubai (DXB) to Skardu (KDU) are commencing May 30, 2025. To mark the occasion, a cake-cutting ceremony was held at the PIA office in Dubai, attended by H.E. Hussain Muhammad, Consul General. The event also welcomed members of a foreign tourist group traveling on the inaugural flight, underscoring the growing interest in Pakistan’s scenic northern areas. PIA Regional Manager Mr. Sarmad Aizaz and his team hosted the event, celebrating this significant step toward boosting tourism and strengthening people-to-people ties between the UAE and Pakistan.