CJP chairs LJCP meeting, forms advisory body to review laws

The 44th Meeting of Law & Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP) was held on Thursday at Supreme Court of Pakistan. The meeting was chaired by Justice Yahya Afridi, the Chairman Law & Justice Commission of Pakistan/ Chief Justice of Pakistan.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan apprised the participants of a significant shift in the composition of the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP). Previously, non-official members were mostly appointed from amongst retired judges of Superior Courts, but recognizing the vital role of the legal fraternity in law reforms, the Commission now includes the non-official members from the Bar. To rejuvenate the Commission, he emphasized the need for regular meetings, wider publicity of the LJCP’s mandate to solicit law reform proposals, and augmentation of research capabilities by engaging research associate alongside the existing team of researchers. The Chief Justice of Pakistan concluded by advocating for incremental progress on the research agenda to ensure effectiveness of the Commission.

The meeting was attended by members from legal fraternity i.e. Khawaja Haris Ahmed, Senior Advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan, Fazal-i-Haq Abbasi, Senior Advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan, Kamran Murtaza, Senior Advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan, Muhammad Munir Paracha, Advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan, Ahmed Farooq Khattak, Vice Chairman, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council, Peshawar. The meeting was convened to develop a mechanism for review of laws including identification of the areas of law for review and stakeholders engagement.

An “Advisory Committee” was constituted under the convenership of the Secretary, Ministry of Law & Justice, other members of the Committee will include Khawaja Haris Ahmed, Senior Advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan, Muhammad Munir Paracha, Advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan and Kamran Murtaza, Senior Advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan.