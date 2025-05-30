NDMA holds disaster management coordination forum meeting

A high-level meeting of the Disaster Management Coordination Forum (DMCF) was held at National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) headquarters in Islamabad under the chairmanship of Lt. General Inam Haider Malik, HI (M) Chairman NDMA. The session brought together heads of Provincial Disaster Management Authorities including State of AJ&K and Gilgit Baltistan Disaster Management Authorities, as well as Senior Management of NDMA. Aim of the Forum is to strengthen coordination between the federation and provinces & to provide strategic guidance, oversee & monitor disaster management activities / interventions at national and provincial level.

The forum held an in-depth discussion on critical operational gaps, coordination mechanisms, and resource needs at National and Provincial level.