4 killed, 10 injured as rain-related incidents rock KP

Four people were killed and 10 were injured in rain-related incidents across different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday, officials said.

The casualties were reported after a series of lightning strikes and structure collapses occurred amid extremely heavy rain.

The spokesperson for Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bilal Ahmad Faizi told the media, that the casualties were reported in the Mohmand and Mardan districts of the province.

“Two people were killed while one was injured in a lightning strike in Mohmand,” he said. “As soon as the incident was reported, the Rescue 1122 control room took immediate action and dispatched a medical response team to the scene.”

He added that the team took timely action and provided first aid to the injured at the scene and later moved him to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Nawagai.

“The bodies of the two deceased were transported to District Headquarters Hospital Ghalnai after medico-legal formalities,” he added.

“Rescue 1122 medical, fire and disaster teams are performing relief operations,” Faizi said. “Roads are closed in several areas due to falling trees. Rescue 1122 disaster teams and local people are working to clear the roads.”