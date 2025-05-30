PM&DC starts licensing services in Lahore

In a major step towards decentralizing medical and dental licensing in Pakistan, the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) has officially launched its licensing system at the Lahore Regional Office, located at Shaikh Zayed Medical Complex.

This marks the first time such services are being offered outside the capital, aiming to streamline processes for practitioners in Punjab.

The new digital initiative is designed to simplify and expedite the registration process for medical and dental graduates, professionals, and specialists.

By leveraging technology, PM&DC is eliminating traditional bureaucratic hurdles, reducing processing times, and promoting greater transparency, efficiency, and accessibility.

A key advantage of the new system is that practitioners based in Lahore and surrounding areas no longer need to travel to Islamabad to address registration-related matters.

The Lahore office will now handle full registration, license renewals, issuance of Good Standing Certificates, provision of duplicates, and updates to practitioner records-excluding issues related to teaching and practical experience.

To support applicants, trained staff at the regional office will assist doctors who encounter difficulties with the online portal.

Additionally, original certificates will be dispatched directly to practitioners through TCS courier services, while a copy may also be provided on request.