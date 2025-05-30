PPP delegation meets President Zardari in Lahore

A delegation of PPP south Punjab called on President Asif Ali Zardari at the Governor’s House in Lahore on Thursday. Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf, Mumtaz Ali Chang, Makhdoom Shahabuddin and MNA Makhdoom Tahir were included in the delegation. The issues confronting the people of south Punjab as well as other matters came under discussion at the meeting. Speaking on the occasion, the president hailed the role of political forces in strengthening democratic values. He was of the view that political dialogue was the need of the hour if democracy was to flourish and democratic institutions were to be strengthened. “We will have consult and cooperate with all segments of society for a durable solution to the issues confronting the masses,” the president asserted.