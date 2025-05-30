CM inaugurates 100-bed SICVD Baldia hospital

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah marked another significant milestone with the inauguration of ‘The Sindh Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (SICVD)’ Baldia Town Hospital, a new facility poised to deliver world-class, free-of-cost cardiac healthcare and announced to launch a second catheterisation lab and develop surgical operation theatres next year in the hospital.

He said this while speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the 100-bedded SICVD Baldia on Thursday. The ceremony was attended by Minister Health Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, Secretary Health Rehan Balcoh, Executive Director SICVD Professor Jawaid Akbar Sial, elected representatives of Kiamari and West district, medical professionals, and others.

The SICVD facility was originally intended to be inaugurated by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. However, due to his leadership of Pakistan’s high-level delegation in response to Indian aggression, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah officiated the inauguration on his behalf.

The CM said that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) had initiated the construction of the hospital years ago, funded by the Sindh government, but the project remained incomplete for a considerable time.

The CM proudly announced that SICVD has evolved into the world’s largest cardiac healthcare network, operating 10 full-fledged cardiac hospitals and 29 strategically located Chest Pain Units (CPUs) across the province. This extensive network currently treats over two million patients annually, all completely free of cost. He detailed the comprehensive services offered, including open-heart surgeries, stroke interventions, paediatric cardiac care, and emergency angioplasties, ensuring timely access to advanced cardiac treatment even in remote areas.

Karachi alone, Murad Shah noted, is home to 19 Chest Pain Units, strategically positioned in high-traffic locations such as Nagan Chowrangi, Landhi, Gizri, and within institutions like KIHD and JPMC. Beyond Karachi, CPUs are operational in districts like Thatta, Kashmore, Jacobabad, and Umerkot, effectively bringing emergency cardiac care to patients’ doorsteps.

Providing a broader context of development in Sindh, the chief minister shared recent data indicating that a total of 579 projects have been initiated or are currently underway across various public service and infrastructure sectors. To ensure the successful implementation and sustainability of these initiatives, 22,621 personnel, including technical staff, frontline workers, and administrative personnel, have been deployed. These figures, he highlighted, underscore the significant scale of development and human resources mobilised to benefit the people of Sindh.

With the opening of SICVD Baldia Town, the Chief Minister affirmed that the life-saving web of care is expanding to yet another densely populated locality, fulfilling a promise made to the residents. Looking ahead, he announced that the Government of Sindh, in partnership with SICVD, is actively working on the Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (ZABICVD) in Karachi, which is projected to become the largest cardiac hospital globally. Furthermore, new facilities are being planned in Dadu, Kamber Shahdadkot, Matiari, and Sanghar, reaffirming the mission of equitable healthcare access for every citizen of Sindh.

The Chief Minister mentioned that the first patient admitted was a young man aged 25-26, and some patients had previously undergone surgery at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD). Patients have found significant relief through NICVD, SICVD, and the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT).

Murad Shah announced plans to launch a second catheterisation lab and develop surgical operation theatres next year.

Addressing Financial and Social Challenges, the CM mentioned that the upcoming budget is expected to be challenging due to rising expenses and ongoing rehabilitation efforts for flood victims. “Despite difficulties, the Sindh government has not compromised on healthcare quality,” he said.

Speaking with the media, Chief Minister Murad Shah assured continued efforts to improve SICVD. He acknowledged existing issues within NICVD but emphasised that they are legacy problems already investigated by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

In response to a question about the recent Moro incident, the Chief Minister condemned the violence, describing it as a politically motivated conspiracy. He confirmed respectful handling of victims’ funerals and criticised the re-igniting of a resolved issue.

The Chief Minister also addressed the drug problem, agreeing on its destructive impact on youth and promising legislative progress.

Answering a question, the Chief Minister stated that power outages remain a significant challenge; Sindh is pressing the federal government to allow takeover of HESCO and plans to implement public-private partnerships in electricity distribution.

Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho also spoke on the occasion.