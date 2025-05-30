Maritime minister calls for JVs with Sindh to boost blue economy, climate resilience

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry has articulated a comprehensive vision to enhance Pakistan’s maritime infrastructure, bolster the blue economy, and strengthen climate resilience through strategic collaborations with the Sindh government

This was discussed during a high-level meeting between Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, and Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh on Public-Private Partnership, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, held at the Sindh Investment Department on Thursday.

The meeting focused on a wide range of development initiatives including road infrastructure connecting port areas, a comprehensive truck logistics park, desalination plant at Karachi Port Trust (KPT), and integrated strategies for the development of the blue economy.

One of the central proposals discussed was the construction of a 15-kilometer-long road, mostly elevated, linking Karachi Port Trust to Mai Kolachi. This project is being considered not only to alleviate the city’s chronic traffic congestion but also to support climate-sensitive urban development. The elevated road is expected to help curb illegal encroachments and contribute to the protection of mangrove forests-critical to Karachi’s coastal ecosystem.

Federal Minister Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry highlighted the importance of modern transport corridors to support maritime trade. “Efficient connectivity between ports and urban infrastructure is vital for economic growth, environmental sustainability, and public convenience,” he said.

Another major project discussed was the proposed construction of a truck logistics park near the Malir Expressway. Spanning over 300 acres, the park is strategically located due to its close proximity to city centers, port terminals, and direct access to the M-9 Motorway. This facility is aimed at organizing the growing number of heavy vehicles entering and exiting Karachi’s ports daily.

Federal Minister Chaudhry emphasized the need for long-term planning and urged stakeholders to design the logistics park with a vision extending at least 25 years. “This park must be future-ready, equipped with the infrastructure to accommodate evolving transportation technologies and freight demands,” he noted.

In addition, the installation of desalination plants at KPT was discussed to address Karachi’s chronic water shortages. These plants would play a vital role in improving freshwater availability for both residential and industrial consumers, especially in port-adjacent areas.

The leaders also exchanged views on expanding the blue economy-harnessing ocean resources for sustainable economic growth while ensuring environmental conservation.

Both sides expressed a commitment to continue collaborative efforts in facilitating private investment, promoting innovation, and implementing environmentally responsible practices across sectors.

The meeting concluded with a joint resolve to maintain a coordinated approach between federal and provincial bodies to fast-track project execution and ensure transparency and efficiency.