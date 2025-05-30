Speeding dumper crashes into bungalow

A speeding dumper crashed into a bungalow in Karachi, resulting in injuries to the driver and the cleaner. As per details, the dumper, loaded with construction debris, collided with a boundary wall of a bungalow near Defence Morr while en route to Punjab Colony.

Police stated that the impact caused damage to the bungalow’s wall. The dumper driver has been taken into custody.

The driver claimed that the accident occurred due to brake failure.

Traffic police confirmed that both the driver and the cleaner sustained injuries in the crash and were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The dumper horror continues as the giant vehicle claimed life of a wheelchair-bound man at Steel Mill Morr in Karachi, earlier this month.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic Shoukat Ali Khatian stated that the handicapped man was struck by a dumper while attempting to cross the road.

The driver attempted to flee the scene but was assaulted by citizens and traffic officials blocked the dumper with vehicles to prevent his escape.