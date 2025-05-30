Petroleum minister assures PPL of support amid challenges

Federal Minister for Petroleum, Mr. Ali Pervaiz Malik, accompanied by the Additional Secretary (Policy), Petroleum Division, Mr. Zafar Abbas, Deputy Secretary Waqas Ahmed Barlas visited the Head Office of Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) in Karachi today. This marks the Minister’s first official visit to PPL since assuming office.

Upon arrival, the Minister was warmly received by the Managing Director & CEO, PPL Mr. Imran Abbasy, who introduced him to the company’s senior leadership, the Minister was given a comprehensive briefing on PPL’s core operations, and key achievements in exploration and production over the past three years. The management apprised the delegation of the company’s success in significantly enhancing its output in natural gas, crude oil, and mining operations.

In addition, the MD highlighted some of the operational and strategic challenges currently facing the company and sought continued support from the Ministry to help address these issues effectively.

The Honorable Minister expressed his appreciation with PPL’s performance and the efforts of the management in strengthening the country’s energy sector. He also shared valuable insights and guidance on navigating the challenges ahead and reaffirmed the Ministry’s support for the company’s initiatives.

To commemorate the occasion, company mementos were presented to the Honorable Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik and the Additional Secretary (Policy), Petroleum Division.