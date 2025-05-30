Livestock minister takes notice of negligence in audit report

Provincial Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Muhammad Ali Malkani, took notice of the negligence/shortcomings highlighted in the Audit Report 25-2024 and directed the Secretary of Livestock and Fisheries to issue Displeasure (written reprimands) to the officers of the concerned wings. In a directive issued to the officers of the Livestock and Fisheries Department, Minister Muhammad Ali Malkani expressed his dissatisfaction with the department’s performance and instructed the officers to immediately rectify the deficiencies identified during the audit. He emphasized the need to strengthen the monitoring system to ensure that such shortcomings are not repeated.

He stated that to ensure the effective use of public resources, the relevant offices must implement the proposed directives within the next ten days. He added that the transparency and accuracy of the department’s financial and administrative affairs must be ensured, and complete and correct details of the accounts must be provided, as addressing any shortcomings or issues promptly is a fundamental responsibility.

Muhammad Ali Malkani stated that the effective use of government resources will be ensured, and that public trust and the department’s reputation are the cornerstones of any institution’s success and progress. He highlighted that public confidence enhances the department’s performance and encourages collaboration. He urged officers to fulfill their responsibilities with honesty, transparency, and integrity, emphasizing that trust and reputation are the keys to an institution’s success, progress, and public service.

Muhammad Ali Malkani directed that development projects be completed in a timely manner, emphasizing the need to take significant steps to promote the principles of transparency and accountability. He also instructed for the swift completion of the establishment of the Vaccine Registration Authority, which aims to streamline the vaccination process for the prevention of potential epidemics.