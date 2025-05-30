New 50-bed ICU ward established at SMBBIT

A new 50-bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward has been established at the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Institute of Trauma on Thursday.

The ward was inaugurated by the Institute’s Executive Director, Sabir Memon, along with Commissioner Larkana Tahir Hussain Sanghi, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khair Mohammad Sheikh, Vice-Chancellor of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University Professor Nusrat Shah, Principal Chandka Medical College Larkana Professor Zamir Hussain Soomro, Professor Shabnam Naz, Dr. Ahmaduddin, AMS General Ali Sarwar Shah, Dr. Mahmood Waggan, Dr. Shahzaib Sheikh, Haris Tayyab, Asif, and others, who jointly cut the ribbon.

Addressing the ceremony, Executive Director Sabir Memon stated that the inauguration of this 50-bed ICU ward today will greatly benefit the people of Larkana.

He mentioned that Chandka Medical College is a 1500-bed hospital with surgical and medical faculties, but its previous ICU was small with only 6 to 8 beds, which was insufficient. The government has now expanded it into a 50-bed ICU ward, which became operational today. This ICU will provide medical facilities for surgical, medical, or post-operative critical care patients, including those requiring ventilators.

He further stated that this ICU ward has 50 beds, the Trauma Center Larkana has 21 beds, and the new Medical Ward has 20 beds. Collectively, these nearly 100 beds will be integrated into Chandka Medical Hospital, benefiting people from Sibi, Balochistan, Dadu, and this entire region. He added, “We established a Trauma Care Center in Larkana two years ago, which has been operational since. The team here is doing excellent work providing medical assistance to patients.”

Memon announced plans to connect all District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospitals and Civil Hospitals in Sindh to Trauma Centers in phases: the first phase will see centers established in Sukkur and Jamshoro; the second phase in the three old divisional headquarters of Nawabshah, Khairpur, and Mirpurkhas; and the third phase will link all centers to Rescue 1122.

This network will ensure that in case of any road accident, patients reach the nearest center within an hour and receive prompt, quality medical care, eliminating the need for transfers elsewhere.

He stated that Trauma Center doctors are being trained through FCPS, MCPS, and various certificate courses. Wherever needed, Trauma Center doctors and staff are being provided training. “We aim to establish the best Trauma Care Centers in Sindh in the coming years, in line with the vision of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the Provincial Health Minister. We are progressing forward and will soon achieve our goals.”

Commissioner Larkana Tahir Hussain Sanghi said that an excellent health network has been established in upper Sindh’s Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, and other districts. “An ICU ward is extremely essential for any hospital, and this ICU ward is a great gift from the Sindh government for the people of Larkana.” He emphasized the need to link departments like Cardiology, Nephrology, and Hepatology here, along with other hospitals and the Trauma Center, to ensure patients receive the best possible medical facilities.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khair Mohammad Sheikh highlighted the critical need for an ICU ward at Chandka Hospital. “Efforts and tenders were made at different times, but various issues prevented its completion. Recently, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, MPA Faryal Talpur, MPA Jameel Ahmed Soomro, and Sabir Memon took the initiative and established this ward.”

He recalled that Chairman Bilawal inaugurated the Trauma Care Center in Larkana in 2023, which now provides medical facilities not only to Larkana but also to patients from Balochistan.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Nusrat Shah called the 50-bed ICU ward a gift from Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to the people of Larkana, fulfilling a dire need. “This ward is now fully operational. It will provide better treatment facilities not only to Larkana but also to people from other cities and villages.”

Principal Professor Zamir Hussain Soomro stated that Chandka Medical Hospital is the largest hospital in upper Sindh, providing medical facilities to patients from Balochistan and Punjab. “The establishment of this ICU ward will now provide even better medical facilities to these patients.”