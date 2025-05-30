Sindh Govt issues code of conduct for collection of hides

Government of Sindh issued the order on the occasion of Eid ul Adha, saying it is expedient to reiterate the code of conduct for collection of hides of sacrificial animals. In a notification, the Sindh Home Department said that collection of hides without permission from the Commissioners/Deputy Commissioners is not allowed. It said that Commissioners/Deputy Commissioners should ensure that only registered Charities/Madaris and Philanthropic Organizations are permitted and no “banned Organizations shall get permission and/or collect hides under the garb of some other name”. The notification also banned setting up of camps for collection of hides and use of banners for such purposes. “Use of flags and loudspeakers on vehicles and buildings for making announcements regarding collection of hides is prohibited,” the notification said. Those violating any of these conditions shall have the hides confiscated and carted/disposed by the District Administrations and handed over to the Organization(s) permitted for the purpose, added the order. “Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) under order/intimation from the District Administrations may conduct random spot checking to ensure compliance. District Administrations may order site inspections and shall be supported by LEAs.