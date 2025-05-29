Finance ministry releases economic outlook: Tax revenue and exports see strong growth

ISLAMABAD: The Finance Ministry of Pakistan has released its latest Economic Outlook Report, showing notable improvements in tax collection, exports, and inflation control. According to the report, the government collected 36.7% more tax revenue compared to the previous year, indicating a stronger grip on fiscal management.

The report highlights a significant drop in inflation, which fell to 0.3% in April. Agricultural performance also showed progress, with wheat production estimated at 28.98 million tonnes. Meanwhile, the automobile sector experienced a 95.8% increase, signaling recovery and rising demand in the local market.

In the industrial sector, Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) grew by 1.8% year-on-year, although it saw a 4.6% decline on a monthly basis. Out of 22 major industrial sectors, 12 showed positive performance. The country’s fiscal deficit decreased to 2.6%, a positive sign of economic stability and fiscal discipline.

Exports of Information Technology (IT) increased by 21.1%, while Pakistan also launched Green Sukuk, a key step towards sustainable environmental development. Under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), a total of Rs 409.4 billion was disbursed to low-income families, reflecting the government’s focus on social protection.

From July 2024 to April 2025, remittances rose by 30.9%, reaching $31.21 billion. In the same period, exports grew by 6.8%, totaling $27.28 billion, while imports increased by 11.8%, amounting to $48.62 billion. These figures reflect mixed trends in trade but suggest that economic activity is gaining momentum across various sectors.