In a tense live television debate, Victor Gao, Vice President of the Center for China and Globalization, firmly pushed back against retired Indian General G.D. Bakshi’s anti-Pakistan remarks. The exchange quickly turned from a policy discussion into a sharp confrontation over regional alliances and historical context.

The clash began when General Bakshi accused Pakistan of harboring terrorists and questioned the strength of the China-Pakistan relationship. Victor Gao responded immediately, urging the general to “study history” and respect the reality of long-standing diplomatic ties. His firm tone stunned the panel and shifted the mood of the conversation.

Gao didn’t stop there. He criticized Bakshi’s comments as “aggression and irresponsibility,” saying such rhetoric harms diplomacy. Instead, he called for a focus on dialogue, facts, and mutual respect in addressing regional issues. His clear message was that meaningful progress can’t be built on hostile narratives.

He went on to highlight the depth of China-Pakistan cooperation, referencing projects like the JF-17 fighter jet and other joint military efforts. Gao stressed that the alliance is built on “strategic trust” and not short-term interests, making it resilient in the face of outside criticism.

Throughout the debate, General Bakshi struggled to counter Gao’s detailed rebuttals. Known for his fiery nationalism, the retired general appeared visibly shaken as Gao calmly maintained control of the discussion and presented his case with clarity and authority.

This on-air exchange captured wide attention online, with many praising Victor Gao for defending facts and diplomacy over provocations. It also served as a reminder of the growing strategic partnership between China and Pakistan and the need for respectful regional discourse.