Wizard Liz ends engagement amid cheating scandal as Landon Nickerson shares cryptic post

Popular YouTuber Wizard Liz, whose real name is Lize Dzjabraliova, has officially ended her engagement with content creator Landon Nickerson after accusing him of cheating. The shocking announcement comes just months after their September 2024 engagement and days after the couple shared a cheerful Q&A video online.

In an emotional statement, Liz revealed she is four months pregnant and decided to walk away from the relationship for the sake of her mental and emotional health. She shared that Nickerson had recently expressed deep love during a trip to London but soon after, a woman contacted her friend with proof of his infidelity. “He made a whole book about how much he loves me,” she said. “But I feel like I didn’t know him at all.”

Following Liz’s statement, Nickerson stirred even more controversy by posting a cryptic photo on his Instagram Stories. The image shows him standing beside an unidentified woman while shielding her eyes from the sun. With no caption or context, fans were left speculating whether the woman was Liz or someone else entirely.

The timing of the post has triggered widespread backlash online, especially as some users claim Nickerson also shared—and later deleted—posts acknowledging Liz’s claims and apologizing. One fan commented, “How weird he is posting her like this after everything. The disrespect is crazy.”

Many social media users have rallied behind Wizard Liz, praising her for speaking up and calling out Nickerson’s alleged behavior. Supporters continue to share encouraging messages, urging her to stay strong during this difficult time.

As the drama continues to unfold online, the situation serves as a reminder of how quickly public relationships can shift—and how transparency, timing, and social media can dramatically shape public opinion.