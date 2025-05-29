PM Shehbaz arrives in Tajikistan to boost bilateral ties and discuss climate change

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Dushanbe, Tajikistan on Thursday for a two-day official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation and tackling key regional challenges. His visit marks an important step in Pakistan’s ongoing diplomatic outreach to Central Asia.

Upon his arrival at Dushanbe Airport, PM Shehbaz received a warm welcome from Tajik Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda and other senior officials, including Tajikistan’s Deputy Foreign Minister and both countries’ ambassadors. Federal Minister Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant Syed Tariq Fatemi also accompanied the Prime Minister.

During his stay, PM Shehbaz is scheduled to meet Tajik President Emomali Rahmon for high-level discussions focused on expanding cooperation in trade, energy, and regional connectivity. The Prime Minister is also expected to thank Tajikistan for its strong diplomatic support during recent tensions with India.

Additionally, the Prime Minister will attend and address a major international conference on glacier preservation in Dushanbe. In his speech, he plans to highlight the serious impact of climate change on Pakistan and reaffirm the country’s firm commitment to protecting the environment.

This visit also showcases Pakistan’s growing leadership role in addressing climate issues, particularly in glacier-rich regions. By engaging in such dialogues, Pakistan aims to strengthen both bilateral ties and global environmental partnerships.

Overall, the visit reflects Pakistan’s strategic push for stronger regional alliances and its dedication to climate advocacy at international forums.