Power outages disrupt Karachi’s water supply, affecting 90 million gallons

KARACHI – Massive power outages caused by intense heat have severely disrupted Karachi’s water supply, affecting nearly 90 million gallons over two days, according to the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC).

KWSC said the breakdowns at key water pumping stations were triggered by widespread electricity failures on May 27 and 28. These power cuts halted operations at the K3 and K4 water phases, significantly reducing water supply to the city during a period of high demand.

On May 27, power failure resulted in a loss of 45 million gallons of water. The following day, another outage from 2:45am to 7:50am completely shut down the K3 phase again, causing another 45 million gallon shortfall.

Although the water supply has now returned to normal, KWSC officials warned that consistent electricity outages during peak summer heat continue to strain the city’s utility infrastructure. They urged authorities to ensure stable power to prevent future disruptions.

Meanwhile, residents and business leaders expressed deep frustration over the frequent loadshedding. The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry told NEPRA that power cuts are severely disrupting both domestic life and commercial operations.

As Karachi faces rising temperatures, the dual impact of energy and water shortages is heightening public concern. Authorities are now under pressure to implement long-term solutions to safeguard essential services.