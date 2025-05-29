Sri Lanka sentences two former ministers to 25 years in prison for corruption

COLOMBO – A Sri Lankan court has sentenced two former ministers from ex-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s administration to lengthy prison terms after finding them guilty of corruption involving millions in public funds.

The Colombo High Court found former Sports Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage and former Trade Minister Anil Fernando guilty of misusing 53 million Sri Lankan rupees (approximately $177,000). The funds were used to donate board games as part of an effort to support former President Mahinda Rajapaksa’s failed 2015 election campaign.

As a result, the court sentenced Aluthgamage to 20 years in prison, while Fernando received a 25-year sentence. Both were also fined $2,000 for misusing government funds for political purposes.

Aluthgamage is currently one of the most senior members of the cabinet led by the Rajapaksa faction. His conviction marks a significant legal blow to the once-dominant political family.

The corruption case was initially filed six years ago when the Rajapaksa brothers were out of power. However, progress remained slow until a new government took office last year and revived the prosecution.

In a separate case, Aluthgamage is also under investigation for authorizing a $6 million payment to a Chinese supplier in 2022 for a fertilizer shipment that never arrived. The verdict signals a strong anti-corruption stance by the Sri Lankan judiciary amid growing public pressure for accountability.