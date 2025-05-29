Pakistan’s child rights policies miss key voices — The children themselves

ISLAMABAD – Experts have raised alarm over the lack of children’s involvement in Pakistan’s child rights policies, warning that excluding young voices weakens the relevance and impact of protective measures.

Currently, decisions about child rights are largely shaped by adults—experts, policymakers, and activists—leaving children, the actual stakeholders, without a seat at the table. This approach, experts say, often leads to ineffective policies that fail to address the real needs of children.

“When adults design policies alone, they often overlook age-specific needs and interests,” said a child rights advocate. “This disconnect results in poor implementation and low engagement from those the policies aim to protect.”

However, progress is visible. Sixteen-year-old Abihah Batool from Lahore recently represented Pakistan at the UN’s Child Rights Convention in Geneva. She also met with top human rights officials in Punjab to present a child-authored charter of demands. Abihah stressed that children can speak with insight and sincerity—if given the chance.

National Commission on the Rights of the Child (NCRC) Chairperson Ayesha Raza Khan said Pakistan is making regional progress by including two children in its commission and forming a national Child Advisory Panel. “When we talk about child protection, we must begin by listening to children themselves,” she said.

Still, most child protection bodies remain adult-dominated. Experts argue that this not only limits children’s leadership development but also hides serious problems like abuse and neglect. They call for safe, inclusive spaces where children can voice concerns on education, gender equality, and mental health. Without this, experts warn, lasting inequality and mistrust may grow.