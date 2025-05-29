Mahira Khan calls SRK question ‘old news’ as she promotes upcoming film ‘Love Guru’

DUBAI – Actress Mahira Khan has gracefully brushed aside yet another question about her past work with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, saying that the topic has now become “old news.” While promoting her upcoming film Love Guru in Dubai, Mahira was asked during a press conference about her Bollywood experience and how Pakistani cinema now compares technically. The journalist praised Love Guru’s visuals and asked if Pakistani films are now on par with Indian productions.

With a smile, Mahira responded, “That’s an old story. You should have asked me about The Legend of Maula Jatt. Its production quality was unmatched in the subcontinent and could rival any international project.”

She further stated that Pakistan’s film industry continues to improve both technologically and creatively. “We’re getting better day by day. There shouldn’t be a comparison anymore. You’ll love Love Guru’s visuals and sound,” she added confidently.

Expressing strong faith in Pakistani cinema, Mahira emphasized that local filmmakers are fully capable of producing content that meets global standards. She said the industry has evolved significantly in recent years.

Love Guru, starring Mahira Khan and Humayun Saeed, is set to release this Eid-ul-Adha and marks the duo’s return to the big screen after nearly three years. The film, written by Vasay Chaudhry and directed by Nadeem Baig, features a blend of romance, comedy, and cultural flavor.

Shot in London, the film casts Mahira as an artistic and bold character, while Humayun plays a charming flirt who transforms after receiving a serious responsibility from Mahira’s father, portrayed by Javed Sheikh. The movie will be released under the ARY Films banner.