SECP’s Mujtaba Ahmad represents Pakistan at global life insurance seminar in Tokyo

TOKYO – SECP Commissioner Insurance, Mujtaba Ahmad Lodhi, proudly represented Pakistan’s insurance sector at the prestigious Oriental Life Insurance Seminar held in Tokyo, Japan. The international gathering focused on the future of life insurance amid rapid digital transformation and global risk challenges.

The seminar, organised by the Oriental Life Insurance Cultural Development Center (OLICD), brought together over 1,000 participants, including top executives, regulators, and fintech innovators from more than 40 countries. Lodhi praised OLICD President Yonekura Tsukasa for hosting a highly impactful event that encouraged knowledge-sharing among global stakeholders.

This year’s theme, “The Future of Life Insurance: Digital Transformation & Global Risk Management,” featured game-changing innovations. Major insurers like AIA and Zurich presented AI-powered underwriting tools, blockchain-based systems, and the use of ChatGPT-6 for faster customer service and claims processing.

Meanwhile, regulatory bodies like Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) and Singapore’s Monetary Authority (MAS) shared upcoming changes. Japan plans to speed up digital insurance licenses, and Singapore introduced its cross-border insurance sandbox initiative to support innovation.

The seminar also addressed rising challenges linked to ageing populations, with new retirement and pension-linked products on display. Swiss Re introduced a quantum-resistant encryption model to enhance data security, while ethical concerns were raised over genetic testing and custom premiums.

Notable speakers included ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa and Swiss Re Japan CEO Sarah Hofstetter. Looking ahead, the next summit is scheduled for 2026 in Singapore, where topics like DeFi insurance and crypto-backed policies will take center stage.