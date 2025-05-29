Punjab faces Rs9 million loss over misuse of government vehicles by officials

Punjab’s Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) has suffered a financial loss of over Rs9 million due to widespread misuse of official vehicles, a recent audit has revealed. The special audit covered the fiscal year 2022–2023 and exposed serious violations of the government’s transport policy.

According to the report, vehicles were allocated to officers who were not entitled to them under the 2008 official transport policy. The rules clearly define vehicle allotments based on rank and designation, yet many junior officials and officers on special assignments were given access to government vehicles.

In addition to that, several vehicles exceeded the allowed engine capacity limit, further breaching the rules. This misuse led to increased spending on fuel, maintenance, and repairs, adding up to an unjustified expense of Rs9,095,063 from public funds.

The auditors blamed the financial loss on weak internal controls and administrative negligence. Despite audit observations issued in August and September 2023, the department did not respond. Even follow-up reminders and a Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC) meeting in January 2024 failed to resolve key issues.

This isn’t the first time the department has been caught in such a controversy. A similar audit in 2017–2018 had reported vehicle misuse, resulting in a loss of Rs20.10 million. The repeated violations show a clear lack of oversight and institutional accountability.

The audit report recommends a full investigation into the matter, disciplinary action against those responsible, and urgent reforms to prevent future misuse of public assets. Stronger enforcement and transparency are now being called for across all government departments.