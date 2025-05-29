Sindh government issues new code of conduct for Eid-ul-Adha animal hide collection

The Sindh government has released a formal code of conduct for collecting sacrificial animal hides during Eid-ul-Adha. The new guidelines are aimed at maintaining law and order and ensuring that only authorized groups participate in the process.

According to the official notification, welfare organizations, religious seminaries, and charities must obtain prior permission from the concerned Commissioner or Deputy Commissioner to collect hides. Only registered organizations will be granted permits, and banned outfits are strictly prohibited from participating.

The rules also state that setting up collection camps or placing banners for hide collection will not be allowed. Additionally, making announcements using loudspeakers or displaying flags on buildings has also been banned to avoid public disturbance.

Authorities have instructed that the official permit must be kept on hand at all times during hide collection. This step is meant to ensure transparency and help law enforcement verify the legitimacy of collectors on the spot.

In a move to enhance public safety, all weapons licenses will be temporarily suspended from the 10th to the 12th of Zil-Hajj. This measure aims to prevent any misuse of arms during the busy holiday period.

Moreover, the notification empowers local police officers (SHOs) to take immediate action against anyone violating the guidelines. The Sindh government has warned of strict consequences for those who ignore these rules, underlining its commitment to a peaceful and organized Eid season.