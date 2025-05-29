PTCL to Sell Prime Real Estate on I.I. Chundrigar Road, Karachi; Bidding Closes May 31

KARACHI – Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has announced plans to sell a major real estate asset located on I.I. Chundrigar Road, one of Karachi’s most prominent commercial corridors.

The telecom giant has invited bids from investors, with a submission deadline set for May 31, 2025. In light of substantial interest from potential buyers, PTCL has confirmed that the bidding period will not be extended.

A PTCL spokesperson stated that the company is fully authorized to monetize or dispose of its non-operational properties in accordance with all legal procedures and regulatory approvals. The decision follows a comprehensive legal review of the asset portfolio, with several properties identified as surplus to operational needs.

The I.I. Chundrigar Road property is being offered free of any encumbrances and is legally owned by PTCL. Complete documentation is available, ensuring a transparent and seamless transaction process for interested investors.

The move is part of PTCL’s broader strategy to optimize asset utilization and enhance financial sustainability.