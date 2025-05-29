“Good days are over”: Chinese students panic as U.S. halts visa appointments

Thousands of Chinese students are facing uncertainty after the United States announced a major crackdown on student visas, sparking widespread anxiety across China. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio ordered a pause in new visa appointments and signaled aggressive revocation of existing student visas. The sudden move left many students rushing to secure last-minute interviews or reconsidering their plans to study in America.

As of Thursday, the news had caused confusion on RedNote, China’s Instagram-like social platform, where students shared their fears and frustrations. Many reported system crashes while trying to book remaining appointments. Wu, a 29-year-old biology student from Shanghai, stayed up until 3 a.m. refreshing the U.S. consulate page, eventually securing a rare mid-June interview slot.

Chen, a 22-year-old from Chengdu with an offer from the University of North Carolina, said she was shocked and anxious. “My major isn’t sensitive, but I haven’t started my visa process. Classes begin in August,” she said. Like many others, she’s considering studying in the UK instead, as the uncertainty around U.S. visas deepens.

Meanwhile, the U.S. State Department defended the move, saying visa processes are being updated to improve national security and public safety. A spokesperson explained that consular sections are adjusting schedules but did not provide a timeline for when bookings would resume. Scheduled interviews may still go ahead, but future appointments remain on hold.

The timing of the policy has made things worse for students, as many had planned to travel in August to settle before the academic year begins. “It’s unfair and heartbreaking,” said a Beijing high school senior accepted to Ohio State University. “I don’t even have enough time left to apply now.”

China’s foreign ministry condemned the decision, calling it politically motivated and discriminatory. Experts warn the crackdown could damage the U.S. economy and its image abroad. With over 277,000 Chinese students studying in America, and international students contributing over $50 billion to the U.S. economy in 2023, the consequences could be far-reaching.