Record early voting turnout in South Korea’s presidential election amid political unrest

South Koreans turned out in record numbers on Thursday to cast their votes early in a high-stakes presidential election, according to the National Election Commission. By 11 a.m., over 3.1 million people—about 7% of the country’s 44.39 million eligible voters—had already voted. This is the highest early turnout recorded at this stage in a presidential election, surpassing the 5.38% turnout during the 2022 race.

The snap election, scheduled for June 3, follows months of political instability, including former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s failed attempt to declare martial law. This created a power vacuum, raising public concern and increasing political engagement. Both leading candidates, Lee Jae-myung from the Democratic Party and conservative rival Kim Moon-soo, were among the first to vote on Thursday.

Lee Jae-myung, currently the frontrunner based on polls before the mandatory blackout period began, encouraged citizens to vote for change and recovery. “To overcome the crisis and restart Korea’s growth, your vote matters,” he said after voting in Seoul. His campaign also promises bold reforms, including a new Ministry of Climate and Energy and a restructured Ministry of Gender Equality and Family.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Korea added economic concerns to the political tension by cutting interest rates and lowering the 2025 growth forecast from 1.5% to 0.8%. This move highlights the urgency of electing a leader capable of managing both economic and social challenges. Voters are expected to weigh these issues heavily as they head to the polls.

Trailing Lee is Kim Moon-soo from the People Power Party with 35% support, followed by Lee Jun-seok of the New Reform Party with 11%, according to the last Gallup Korea poll. Although Kim has narrowed the gap since the campaign began on May 12, his efforts to unify the conservative vote have failed, as Lee Jun-seok has not stepped down to support him.

With early voting continuing through Friday, analysts predict more record-breaking numbers before Election Day. As public interest remains high, all eyes are now on whether South Korea can elect a leader who brings both stability and progress to a country in transition.