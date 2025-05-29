Azerbaijan President announces $2b investment in Pakistan

Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev has announced a $2 billion investment in Pakistan during a trilateral summit held in Lachin with Pakistan and Turkiye.

Addressing the meeting, President Aliyev highlighted the deep historical and cultural ties among the three nations, stating that they are moving forward together to achieve shared goals.

President Aliyev said Azerbaijan is reviewing investment projects in Pakistan and emphasised the importance of strengthening partnerships in defence and other sectors with Pakistan and Turkiye.

He recalled the support both countries extended during the 2020 war, adding that defense cooperation among the three nations holds great potential and is key to regional stability. He also expressed interest in collaborating in tourism.

Commenting on regional tensions, President Aliyev noted that the Pakistan-India conflict is deeply concerning and stressed that disputes should be resolved peacefully. He reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s full solidarity with Pakistan during recent escalations with India.