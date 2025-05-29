CM Maryam expresses displeasure over surge in chicken prices

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed strong displeasure over the recent surge in chicken prices across the province.

Chairing a meeting at Chief Minister’s Office on Wednesday, the CM took serious notice of the price hike and directed departments concerned to take immediate and effective measures to stabilize the rates.

She described the rise in chicken prices as completely unacceptable, particularly in the presence of relevant regulatory institutions, and emphasized the need for swift action to protect consumer interests.

In addition to poultry, CM Maryam Nawaz instructed officials to closely monitor the prices of essential vegetables, including tomatoes, onions, ginger, garlic, green chilies, and lemons, particularly in the run-up to Eid-ul-Adha.

She categorically stated that no artificial inflation or hoarding will be tolerated. “Any unjustified increase in the prices of essential items ahead of Eid is intolerable. Hoarders and profiteers will be dealt with strictly,” she warned.

During the briefing, the CM was also updated on the prices of vegetables, pulses, flour, and roti. Expressing concern over the disconnect between falling flour prices and the cost of roti, she directed immediate steps to bring down the price of roti accordingly.

She also sought a comprehensive plan to reduce transportation costs of vegetables, a key factor affecting market prices. Furthermore, she instructed the Agriculture Department to initiate effective strategies for the cultivation of off-season vegetables to ensure year-round availability and affordability. “Our goal is to ensure that essential food items remain within the reach of the common man, especially during key festivals,” she added.

Youm-e-Takbeer

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday extended heartfelt congratulations to the people of Pakistan and the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer, calling it a day of pride, power and unwavering national resolve.

In her message she said, “Youm-e-Takbeer is not just a date on the calendar, it is a powerful reminder of Pakistan’s historic decision to become a nuclear power, a decision that continues to inspire pride and confidence in the nation.”

“Twenty-seven years have passed, yet the people of Pakistan continue to hold their heads high and they will continue to do so,” she added. “This is the day when Pakistan’s leadership, under Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, chose national interest and public aspiration over global pressure.”

CM said that “Pakistan’s nuclear capability is not only a strategic asset for the country but a symbol of strength and pride for the entire Muslim world. “By the grace of Almighty Allah, Pakistan earned the historic distinction of becoming the first Muslim nuclear power,” she said.

The CM emphasized that “the enemy no longer dares to cast an evil eye on our land, because of the bold and visionary decision taken on May 28, 1998.The foundation for the victory on May 10 was laid on May 28. Our nuclear program remains a key pillar of Pakistan’s defense strategy.”

The CM Maryam Nawaz also praised the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif saying that the nation remains indebted to him for his brave and historic decision.

CM said, “Every time Pakistan has delivered a strong and clear response to its enemies, it has been under the leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).”

The CM reaffirmed that “Pakistan’s nuclear capability is not a threat to anyone but a guarantee of peace and security. “Our tests were a message to the world: Pakistan wants peace but stands fully prepared to defend itself.” She urged the nation to honor the spirit of Youm-e-Takbeer with renewed unity and commitment to safeguarding the country’s sovereignty, independence and progress.

Layyah Visit

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is scheduled to visit Layyah on Friday, May 30, in a major initiative aimed at empowering students and addressing longstanding academic concerns.

During her visit, over 1,700 laptops will be distributed among students from various colleges and universities in the district. Additionally, refund cheques will be issued to students for fees collected under various schemes, amounting to millions of rupees.

According to district officials, the event will mark a significant milestone in the provincial government’s student welfare agenda. Preparations are also underway for a grand meeting with the staff of the University of Layyah, where key administrative and developmental issues will be discussed.

In consultation with local authorities, it has been decided that the main ceremony will be held in the gymnasium, where an elaborate stage and arrangements are being made to host dignitaries, students, and faculty members.

The administration continues to hold high-level meetings to ensure the smooth execution of the event, which is expected to attract significant public and media attention.