Pakistan demands Men’s Asia Cup 2025 be moved out of India

Pakistan hockey team captain Imad Shakeel Butt has called for the relocation of the upcoming Men’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025 from India, citing escalating political tensions between the two countries.

Speaking to the media, Imad stressed the significance of the tournament, which serves as a qualifier for the 2026 Hockey World Cup.

“The Asia Cup is crucial for us as it’s a World Cup qualifying event. Given the current political situation between Pakistan and India, we believe the venue should be reconsidered,” he said.

He noted that Pakistan’s final decision regarding participation would align with the directives of the federal government.

Addressing the team’s ongoing preparations, the national captain shared that the squad is currently training for the FIH Nations Cup, where a strong performance could earn them a spot in the prestigious Pro League.

“Our focus will be sharp from the first match. The players are motivated, and we aim to deliver positive results,” Imad added.

He also welcomed the production of a new film centred on hockey, describing it as a step in the right direction to revive public interest in the sport. Imad further confirmed that pending player dues have been cleared, which has uplifted team morale.

The Pakistani team is gearing up to uphold national pride while aiming for international advancement, starting with the Nations Cup.

The 12th edition of the Men’s Hockey Asia Cup is scheduled to be held in Rajgir, India, from August 27 to September 7, 2025, under the auspices of the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF).

However, the event’s credibility has come under scrutiny amid unconfirmed reports suggesting that Indian authorities may be planning to exclude Pakistan from the tournament. The development has raised concerns over fairness and Pakistan’s potential pathway to the 2026 World Cup.

Tensions have intensified following the Pahalgam incident, which has reportedly led to visa denials for the Pakistani squad, casting uncertainty over their participation.

As of now, neither the AHF nor the Indian government has issued an official statement regarding the situation.