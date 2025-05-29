Pakistan-Iran border to remain open 24 hours for pilgrims

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and his Iranian counterpart Eskandar Momeni finalized key decisions to facilitate pilgrims and enhance bilateral ties. As per details, both countries agreed to keep the Pakistan-Iran border open 24 hours during Arbaeen and Muharram to accommodate pilgrims. The Iranian Interior Minister announced that Iran will provide accommodation and meals for 5,000 Pakistani pilgrims in Mashhad. Additionally, Iran will make special arrangements for pilgrims traveling from the border to Iraq. During the meeting, both sides decided to establish a hotline to address pilgrims’ issues promptly. A trilateral conference involving the interior ministries of Pakistan, Iran, and Iraq will be held in Mashhad to discuss matters related to Pakistani pilgrims. To enhance pilgrims’ security, both countries agreed to increase the number of flights and will soon finalize a plan of action. Discussions also covered the possibility of sending pilgrims to Iran and Iraq via sea routes. The ministers exchanged views on strengthening Pakistan-Iran relations and promoting cooperation in various sectors. They discussed enhancing collaboration to combat illegal immigration, human smuggling, and drug trafficking.