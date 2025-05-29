Pakistan beats Bangladesh by 37 runs in first T20I

Pakistan secured a convincing 37-run win over Bangladesh in a high-scoring T20 encounter on Wednesday, with Hasan Ali leading the charge with a five-wicket haul and captain Salman Ali Agha starring with the bat.

Batting first at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lhore, Pakistan posted an imposing total of 201/7 in their allotted 20 overs.

Salman Agha led from the front with a fluent 56 off 34 balls, while Shadab Khan (48 off 25) and young Hasan Nawaz (44 off 22) provided crucial momentum in the middle overs. Mohammad Haris also chipped in with a quickfire 31.

Bangladesh’s bowlers struggled to contain the flow of runs, with leg-spinner Rishad Hossain conceding 55 in his four overs. Shoriful Islam was the most successful with 2 for 32.

In reply, Bangladesh made a brisk start but lost wickets at regular intervals, eventually being bowled out for 164 in 19.2 overs.

Litton Das top-scored with 48 off 30 balls, while Tanzid Hasan hit a rapid 31. However, the middle order failed to capitalise, and the chase lost steam.

Hasan Ali emerged as the hero with the ball for Pakistan, finishing with sensational figures of 5 for 30 in 3.2 overs.

Shadab Khan supported well with 2 for 26, while Khushdil Shah and Salman Agha picked up one wicket each.

The win highlighted Pakistan’s aggressive approach with both bat and ball, as they outplayed Bangladesh in all departments to seal a comprehensive victory.

The second match of the series will be played on Friday, May 30, at the same venue.