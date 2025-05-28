Expo 2025 Osaka: Jam highlights economic opportunities

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday highlighted the country’s trade potential and innovative use of natural resources particularly pink salt during a press conference at Expo 2025 Osaka.

The minister underscored Pakistan’s commitment to global trade innovation, sustainability, and cultural diplomacy, said a news release. Jam Kamal emphasized the significance of the Pakistan Pavilion, themed “Universe in a Grain of Salt,” as a symbol of the country’s rich natural resources and cultural depth and invited the global community to experience and visit the pavilion.

The minister lauded the Japan Association’s pivotal support in facilitating the construction and success of the Pakistan Pavilion. “The Association’s cooperation has helped us translate our vision into a living space of reflection and cultural connection. The response from visitors has been overwhelming,” he noted.

The minister stressed there is vast potential for value addition in products exported by Pakistan. He further elaborated on Pakistan’s broader trade strengths, particularly textiles, and new growing sectors such as leather, surgical equipment, and sports goods.

He also underscored Pakistan’s agricultural potential, especially in rice exports, and highlighted the nation’s skilled youth and ICT workforce as a growing asset for international markets.

The minister appreciated the Pakistan Pavilion’s unique design—featuring salt flooring, a healing garden, sculptures, and interactive exhibits—mirrors Expo’s core theme “Designing Future Society for Our Lives” and sub-theme “Saving Lives” by showcasing the healing and sustainable potential of natural elements like pink rock salt.

“Pink salt is more than a product—it’s an experience and a representation of our natural wealth,” said the minister. “We are working to enhance its global presence through innovation and sustainable applications.”

The minister invited members of the Japan Association and global visitors to participate in Pakistan’s upcoming National Day celebrations on August 14, 2025, and upcoming events such as food tastings and trade showcases.

This Expo is not just a display of nations—it’s a dialogue of ideas, cultures, and futures, he remarked.

The event was attended by over 43 national and international media houses.

The event followed a day of high-level meetings and pavilion visits, including engagements with the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition and tours of leading national pavilions.

Earlier in the day, the minister began his engagements with a formal meeting with representatives of the Japan Association. Which was followed by the Visit of the Pakistan Pavilion and various other pavilions including the Japan Pavilion,Tajikistan, Palestine, UK, China, UAE, Qatar, France, the United States, Azerbaijan, Turkiye, and Saudi Arabia.

Each visit offered opportunities for cultural exchange and discussions around trade and sustainability.