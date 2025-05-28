EFS must stay: PRGMEA slams proposal to impose 18% sales tax on exports

The Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PRGMEA) on Wednesday opposed any move to impose an 18% sales tax on exporters under the Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS), warning that such regressive measures will paralyze the garment export sector, stifle cash flow, and derail Pakistan’s opportunity to capture a significant share of the global apparel market.

Reacting to the proposals suggesting that the government is planning to slap a hefty tax burden on exporters, PRGMEA voiced serious concern over what it described as a deliberate campaign by vested interests in the domestic textile sector to weaken the growth potential of the country’s most dynamic and value-added industry—the ready-made garments (RMG) sector. The association called for the immediate withdrawal of any such proposal and demanded that the EFS remain untouched and fully functional to support exporters with timely and hassle-free access to tax-free inputs.

Dr. Ayyazuddin, PRGMEA Regional Chairman, stated that the EFS is not a luxury—it is a necessity for export-led growth. The garments industry is entirely export-oriented and sits at the end of the textile value chain, bearing the brunt of delayed refunds and multiple taxes. Exporters already pay sales tax upfront and wait for months to receive refunds, often facing a three-month delay, which severely hampers cash flow and operational capacity. Imposing additional taxes on top of this already burdensome system would be disastrous.

Dr. Ayyazuddin emphasized that the garment industry is Pakistan’s biggest source of employment and foreign exchange. The country cannot afford to sabotage its most promising sector, especially at a time when global trade shifts—due to tariffs on China—have opened new doors for Pakistan to increase its exports. With 79% of the global textile market based on synthetic filament yarns, which Pakistan imports to manufacture garments, any restriction or tax on inputs will push international buyers to divert orders to competing nations like Bangladesh, Vietnam, or Cambodia.

Former PRGMEA Chairman Sajid Saleem Minhas echoed these concerns, stating that the proposed sales tax and attempts to remove yarn and fabric from EFS are clear attempts to protect inefficient and inward-looking segments of the textile chain at the expense of the globally competitive garment sector. “This is not just about policy. It is about the survival of a sector that contributes more than any other to Pakistan’s exports and employment,” he said.

Sajid Minhas warned that such protectionist policies are being pushed by domestic yarn manufacturers who want to limit competition by restricting duty- and tax-free imports of essential raw materials under the EFS. “These lobbies must realize that the upstream industry cannot be allowed to dictate the terms for the entire textile value chain. Our garment sector needs seamless, duty-free access to inputs like yarn and fabric to remain viable on the global stage. If that access is blocked or made more expensive, we are handing over our share of the global apparel market to regional competitors on a silver platter,” he added.

PRGMEA reminded policymakers that even now, Pakistan’s domestic raw material base is narrow and often inadequate in terms of availability, quality, and cost. This is why the EFS was created—to ensure exporters have uninterrupted access to world-class inputs. Tampering with this scheme will not just hurt garments but the broader vision of export-led industrialization.

The association called on the government to protect and prioritize export industries instead of placing new hurdles in their way. It reiterated that sales tax refunds remain stuck for months due to cross-industry tax adjustments, leaving the FBR short on cash and exporters struggling to survive. Instead of expanding this broken refund model, the government should focus on simplifying tax systems and reducing the dependency of exporters on delayed reimbursements.

PRGMEA urged the government to stand firm against lobbying from inefficient sectors and to put the national interest first. Export growth, employment generation, and Pakistan’s image as a reliable supplier to global brands must not be sacrificed. Any step that threatens the EFS or adds to the tax burden of exporters must be rejected outright.