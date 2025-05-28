PAAPAM urges rationalisation of tariff policy

The Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) on Wednesday called for the immediate rationalization of the National Tariff Policy 2025–2030, emphasizing the need to safeguard the domestic manufacturing sector, attract investment and promote fair competition. In a statement issued here, PAAPAM emphasized the importance of incorporating its proposals into the forthcoming federal budget, noting that timely, well-informed and outcome-oriented policy decisions were vital to ensuring the long-term viability of the domestic auto parts industry. The association underscored that supporting indigenous manufacturing was critical for sustainable economic growth, highlighting the sector’s role in job creation, technology transfer and reducing reliance on imports. Presenting detailed concerns to Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Haroon Akhtar Khan, PAAPAM noted that local parts manufacturers currently benefit from an 18 percent protection margin against Completely Knocked Down (CKD) car kits.