CCP fines Kingdom Valley Rs150mn for ‘misleading advertising’

In order to curb deceptive marketing practices, the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has imposed a penalty of Rs150 million on Kingdom Valley (Pvt.) Limited, CCP said in a statement on Wednesday. The company has been penalised for “misleading advertisements” concerning its housing project. In its statement, the CCP said its office of Fair Trade initiated an investigation as per a suo motu notice and found that Kingdom Valley (Pvt.) Limited falsely advertised its project as “Kingdom Valley Islamabad”, despite it being located in Mouza Choora, Tehsil & District Rawalpindi. The CCP also found that the company misrepresented affiliations with the Naya Pakistan Housing Program (NPHP) and Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority (NAPHDA) and publicized the project as “NOC Approved” without accurate or complete disclosure regarding its approval status. “The Commission bench, comprising Saeed Ahmed Nawaz and Abdul Rashid Sheikh, concluded that the company had violated Sections 10(2)(a) and 10(2)(b) of the Competition Act, 2010, which prohibit dissemination of false or misleading information to consumers.