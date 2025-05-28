Jabeur slams French Open for not scheduling women’s matches in night sessions

Tunisian player Ons Jabeur slammed French Open organizers and broadcaster Amazon on Tuesday for sidelining women’s matches from the coveted night sessions, with none featured at the claycourt Grand Slam in almost two years.

The last women’s singles match to be played under the lights of Court Philippe Chatrier was a fourth-round encounter between Aryna Sabalenka and Sloane Stephens on June 4, 2023.

The French Open has one evening match, this year starting not before 2015 local time (1815GMT) and in France is exclusively broadcast by Amazon’s Prime service.

“In Europe, in general, it’s unfortunate for women’s sports in general. Not for tennis but for in general,” Jabeur said after losing her first-round match at Roland Garros.

“I hope whoever is making the decision, I don’t think they have daughters, because I don’t think they want to treat their daughters like this.

“It’s a bit ironic. They don’t show women’s sport, they don’t show women’s tennis, and then they ask the question, yeah, but mostly they (viewers) watch men. Of course they watch men more because you show men more. Everything goes together.”

French federation President Gilles Moretton defended the tournament’s choices, saying on Monday the ‘best match’ was scheduled at night.

“Sometimes … for the night session, we need to put the better match, we think could be for the spectators,” Moretton told a press conference on Monday.

“Maybe we will have a few, I have no idea, a few female matches on the night sessions. We’ll see. Depends on the schedule, who is playing who, which will be the best match.”

Reuters has asked Amazon Prime for comment.

Wednesday’s night session was scheduled to feature France’s Hugo Gaston against Ben Shelton before the American withdrew from their second-round meeting.

Organizers revised the schedule and the night match will now pitch 10th seed Holger Rune v American Emilio Nava. In the women’s draw, four-times winner and defending champion Iga Swiatek is taking on 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu during the day.

“Every year we talk about it. My position didn’t change. I like playing days, so I’m happy that I’m done and I can have a longer rest,” Swiatek said on Monday. “But, on the other hand, people just try to look to even things between men and women. You can find that in the schedule a little bit, and you can ask us all the time but, honestly, my answers are not going to change, so I don’t mind.”

The WTA addressed the topic of unequal distribution of matches in the evening session last year by saying that fans wanted to see the excitement and thrill of women’s tennis on the biggest stage and in premium time slots.

“To continue building the value of our combined product, a balanced match schedule that features both the best in men’s and women’s tennis is critical,” the elite women’s body said then. Jabeur remains disappointed with the scheduling, however.

“It’s a shame from the federation, a shame from Prime, that they made such a contract like this,” she said.

“A lot of great players, they deserve to be there (in the night session). One of the matches was Naomi (Osaka) and Paula (Badosa on Monday). Such an unbelievable match. They were supposed to be there.

“Like last year, Iga and Naomi (Osaka) was supposed to be there. A lot of great matches, they should have been there.

“I’m not sure what kind of fans (Moretton is) talking about. I know I’m a fan. I will watch that match.”