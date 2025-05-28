Alcaraz survives Marozsan scare

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz debuted a fresh haircut but nearly had a close shave at the French Open as the Spaniard beat unseeded Hungarian Fabian Marozsan 6-1 4-6 6-1 6-2 to reach the third round on Wednesday. Having flown his barber in to Paris after deciding to ditch his scruffy first-round look, Alcaraz appeared on Court Philippe-Chatrier with a dramatic fade but all the talk was about his tennis when play began as he powered through the first set. The Spaniard, who crashed to Marozsan on the claycourts of Rome two years ago, had moments of vulnerability thereafter but ensured there would be no unwanted encore ending his bid for a fifth Grand Slam title. “It was a great match. I started playing well. In the first set, I had really high confidence. In the second set, he started to play much better and he was really aggressive,” Alcaraz said.