Casper Ruud loses to Nuno Borges

Clearly hampered by a bad left knee, two-time French Open finalist Casper Ruud dropped 13 of the last 14 games and lost 2-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-0 to Nino Borges in the second round at Roland-Garros on Wednesday, then revealed he had been playing in pain off-and-on throughout the clay-court season. The seventh-seeded Ruud reached at least the semifinals each of the past three years in Paris – he was the runner-up to Rafael Nadal in 2022 and Novak Djokovic in 2023 – and this exit is his earliest at the tournament since bowing out in the second round in his debut in 2018. He’s been taking pain-killing and anti-inflammatory pills the past several weeks, and did so again Wednesday. But Ruud said the knee began bothering him in the first set against Borges, who is ranked 41st and became the first Portuguese man to get to the French Open’s third round. Ruud said the worst shot for his knee is an open-stance backhand, in which he slides on his left foot, so he’s been avoiding it in practice.