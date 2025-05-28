Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi team up to launch a football club in Uruguay

Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi have been partners on the pitch for several years. Now they’re teaming up off it as businessmen.

Suarez announced on Tuesday he has founded a professional football team in his native Uruguay, and he is bringing his Inter Miami teammate along on the project.

Suarez, the all-time scoring leader of Uruguay’s national team, explained in a video posted on his social media accounts that the team formerly known as Deportivo LS will now be called LSM and will start playing professional football in the Uruguay’s fourth division.

“Deportivo LS are a family dream that began in 2018. We have grown a lot with more than 3,000 members,” Suarez said. “I want to offer Uruguayan football, the place I love and where I grew up as a child, opportunities and tools for teenagers and children to grow.”

The 38-year-old Suarez retired from international football last September, played with Messi at Barcelona for six seasons, and they’ve been teammates the past two years with Inter Miami. “I’m proud and happy that you chose me, so I hope to contribute everything I can to continue growing and, above all, to be by your side in this,” said Messi, who was sitting alongside Suarez in the video.

It’s still unclear what Messi’s role will be in the project, although local media reported that he will be a partner. It was also reported that Alvaro Recoba, a former player for the Uruguay national team and Inter Milan, will be the team’s coach.